Find rare and exquisite Antiques, Oddities, and Illusions to enhance your life.
At Dinky Creek Curiosities, we are passionate about Antiques, Oddities, and Magical Illusions. My love of these items began many years ago. My family has always collected antiques, and my love of magic began in Memphis TN in 1990, where I was trained under an amazing magician, Dick "the Senile Sorcerer" Oakley . I now search for the most unique items, searching the history and craftsmanship behind each piece, and I decided to turn my passion into a business.
We specialize in antiques, interesting oddities, and magical illusions (vintage and new) . Our collection features pieces from all over, each with its own unique story. Our inventory is constantly evolving as we search for new treasures to add to our collection.
In addition to selling our treasures, we are always on the look out for the most unique items to add to our private collection, as well as for resale. Let us know what you would like to rehome, and we will make an offer.
