At Dinky Creek Curiosities, we are passionate about Antiques, Oddities, and Magical Illusions. My love of these items began many years ago. My family has always collected antiques, and my love of magic began in Memphis TN in 1990, where I was trained under an amazing magician, Dick "the Senile Sorcerer" Oakley . I now search for the most unique items, searching the history and craftsmanship behind each piece, and I decided to turn my passion into a business.